Enzyme Finance Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00087773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.41 or 0.01114066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

