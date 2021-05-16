EOS Force Price Tops $0.0846 on Exchanges (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $81.54 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded up 448% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00334143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00029931 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

