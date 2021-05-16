eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

