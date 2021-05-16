EOSDT Price Tops $0.98 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $56,488.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00489508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00228971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.96 or 0.01196836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040924 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.