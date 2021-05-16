EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.20 Million

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post sales of $99.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.11 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $414.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.70 million to $440.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $483.54 million, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $502.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

