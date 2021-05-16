EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of EQT worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in EQT by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

