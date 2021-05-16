Equalizer (EQZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Equalizer has a market cap of $18.10 million and $3.01 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00006518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00089177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00466387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00232994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004860 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.79 or 0.01165237 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

