Equalizer Price Tops $3.44 on Top Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00007026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $2.98 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00526592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00232288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01175835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041021 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

