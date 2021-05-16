Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $7,403,870. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Equinix stock opened at $722.02 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $701.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

