Era Swap (ES) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $160,389.45 and approximately $106,680.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Era Swap has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

ES is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

