Ergo (ERG) Price Up 138% This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ergo has a total market cap of $382.51 million and $9.80 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 138% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $11.95 or 0.00026406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,249.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.25 or 0.07574065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,116.96 or 0.02468434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00631231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00198085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00833070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00674073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.71 or 0.00560686 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

