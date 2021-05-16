ESBC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,522.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $554,196.08 and $48,522.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,857,320 coins and its circulating supply is 27,577,986 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

