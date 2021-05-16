Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Essent Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after acquiring an additional 369,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.