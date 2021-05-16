Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Essent Group worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

