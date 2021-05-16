Essentia (ESS) Reaches Market Cap of $7.62 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $348,928.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.