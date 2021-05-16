Ethbox (EBOX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,086.00

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Ethbox has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethbox has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $155,086.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00091129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.42 or 0.00514863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00232726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.23 or 0.01189486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Ethbox Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,975,433 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.