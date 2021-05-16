Ether Kingdoms Token Reaches Market Cap of $72,305.90 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $72,305.90 and $73,379.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

