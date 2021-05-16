Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $68,429.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.11 or 0.07624384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00201183 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,952,556 coins and its circulating supply is 181,923,143 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

