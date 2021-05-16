Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $10.13 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $10.13 billion and approximately $6.97 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $87.05 or 0.00197701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.74 or 0.07634666 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

