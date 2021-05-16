Ethereum Meta Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 264.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $579.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01077454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00113971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

