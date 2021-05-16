Ethereum Stake Price Hits $6.62 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (CURRENCY:ETHYS) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can now be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00015201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

About Ethereum Stake

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm

Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake

