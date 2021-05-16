EthereumX Market Capitalization Tops $191,472.02 (ETX)

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. EthereumX has a total market capitalization of $191,472.02 and $1,124.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EthereumX has traded 63% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00482698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00227649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01157826 BTC.

EthereumX Profile

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL . The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com

Buying and Selling EthereumX

