EtherGem (EGEM) One Day Volume Tops $1,330.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $490,584.94 and $1,330.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00114227 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

