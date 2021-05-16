ETHplode Market Capitalization Tops $63,151.44 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $63,151.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00087273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.01077576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00113453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00062787 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

