ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,869 shares during the period. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B accounts for approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 3.72% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPB opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

