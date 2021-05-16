Eureka Coin (ERK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,908.00

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Eureka Coin has a market cap of $986,827.80 and $25,908.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008256 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Eureka Coin Profile

Eureka Coin is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,140,228 coins and its circulating supply is 66,503,592 coins. Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eureka Coin is www.eurekacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

