Evedo Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $6.23 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

