Evedo Trading Down 28.9% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

