EventChain Price Reaches $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $21,665.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00085448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01142399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00115028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.