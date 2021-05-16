Everest Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $60.50 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00536312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.61 or 0.01176701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01219747 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.