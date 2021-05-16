Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stake Increased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AQUA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

