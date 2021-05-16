ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.50

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $47,618.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003438 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.68 or 0.00652279 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023692 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

