EXMR FDN (EXMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,101.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $38,978.85 and approximately $20,101.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00096728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

