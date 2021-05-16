Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,377 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $20,460,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,463,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,078,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.