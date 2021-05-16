Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 102,679 RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. RedBall Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

In other RedBall Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

