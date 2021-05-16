Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 123,310 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. ABG Acquisition Corp. I comprises about 1.0% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $768,000.

Shares of ABGI stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

