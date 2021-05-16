Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0516 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $26,650.36 and $15.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,323.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.96 or 0.07569039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.55 or 0.02492513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00638831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00201033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.93 or 0.00823966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.00641938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00560718 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

