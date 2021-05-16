Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $15,314.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,120.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.30 or 0.07662706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.80 or 0.02518293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.00634825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00201403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.07 or 0.00810617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00643758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.35 or 0.00561816 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

