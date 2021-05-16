Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,634 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $98,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

