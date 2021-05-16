Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 797,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $1,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.