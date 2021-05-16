Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.12 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.