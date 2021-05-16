Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.12 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.