FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 102.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 55.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $330.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.77 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

