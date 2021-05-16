Falconswap (FSW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,658.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $118,658.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Falconswap

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

