Falconswap (FSW) Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $107,430.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.12 or 0.01099220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00113659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063768 BTC.

About Falconswap

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

