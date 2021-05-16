Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $112.53 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

