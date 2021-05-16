FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FDX opened at $309.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $106.25 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

