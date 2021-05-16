Feellike Market Cap Achieves $17,301.60 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,301.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.70 or 0.00475015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00231052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004858 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.25 or 0.01185393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.