Fei Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.32 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $59.32 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00091159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.03 or 0.00499635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.99 or 0.01159083 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

