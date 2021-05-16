Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $150.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

